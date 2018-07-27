Spain overtakes Italy for migrant arrivals

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Geneva
27 Luglio 2018
Geneva, July 27 - Migrant arrivals to Spain overtook those to Italy in July, the International Organisation for Migration said on Friday. As of 25 July arrivals to Italy stood at 18,130 and arrivals to Spain at 20,992. To date just over 38% of all Mediterranean irregular migrants have come via the Western Mediterranean route to Spain, whose irregular migration volume has more than tripled with respect to the same period last year.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
S. Cataldo Di Bella: è qui
il paese dove tutti lavorano
Maturità a Bari, voti gonfiati e lode
«a tavolino». Interviene il Ministero
dopo la denuncia di una preside
Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»
Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia