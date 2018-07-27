Man shoots foreign worker from flat terrace

Vicenza, July 27 - A man has been reported to prosecutors for allegedly shooting from the terrace of his apartment a migrant worker who was working on scaffolding in the area, il Giornale di Vicenza said Friday. The worker, originally from Cape Verde, was injured in the shooting at Cassola, near the northern city of Vicenza. The incident comes after a series of race-hate attacks in Italy and is similar to the case of a small child of Roma ethnicity who was shot by a man from a balcony in Rome recently. The suspect reported said he was trying to hit a pigeon and police found a rifle and ammunition on his home. The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) criticised Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has spearheaded the government's tough line on migrants. "We are waiting for a tweet from Salvini. No more indifference," the PD said.