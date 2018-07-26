Conte, Salvini, Di Maio meet for talks

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
26 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte was holding a meeting with his two deputies, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome on Thursday, sources said. The talks were set to focus on various political issues and appointment for top roles at State broadcaster RAI and rail operator FS after the government sacked the board of the latter on Wednesday.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club
Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»
Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia
Gara Ilva, Di Maio: un pastrocchio dei miei predecessori