Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Rome, July 26 - Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana said Thursday that he was against kids being recognised as the children of both members of a gay couple if they were born via procedures "banned by our laws". "The current family law situation cannot fail to take account of what has been happening in recent months on the issue of the recognition of parenthood, with the registration of children conceived abroad by couples of the same sex via the use of practices that are banned by our laws and should stay so," the League lawmaker told a parliamentary hearing. Fontana seemed to be referring to surrogate parenthood.