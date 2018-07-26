Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Giovedì 26 Luglio 2018 | 17:01

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mega rimborsi e ombre nei rapporticon i tifosi. La Procura: via Giancasprocoi tifosi: la Procurrapporti
25.07.2018

Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
26.07.2018

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»
25.07.2018

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»

Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia
25.07.2018

Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia

Ilva, da ArcelorMittal l'ok a richieste commissari sul piano
24.07.2018

Ilva, Di Maio: Mittal lunedì potrebbe 
presentare il suo piano. Il pastrocchio
l'ha fatto la parte pubblica

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Fai, i 3 siti lucani più votati: laghi, pineta e sentieri
25.07.2018

Fai, i 3 siti lucani
più votati: laghi,
pineta e sentieri

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Salvate Villa Romatizza
22.07.2018

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato
25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Family minister against use of practice 'banned by our laws'

Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Rome, July 26 - Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana said Thursday that he was against kids being recognised as the children of both members of a gay couple if they were born via procedures "banned by our laws". "The current family law situation cannot fail to take account of what has been happening in recent months on the issue of the recognition of parenthood, with the registration of children conceived abroad by couples of the same sex via the use of practices that are banned by our laws and should stay so," the League lawmaker told a parliamentary hearing. Fontana seemed to be referring to surrogate parenthood.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Contract for 'Renzi Airbus' scrapped - Conte

Contract for 'Renzi Airbus' scrapped - Conte

 
Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

 
Raggi hails closure of Camping River Roma camp

Raggi hails closure of Camping River Roma camp

 
Holiday traffic to peak Aug 4, 11

Holiday traffic to peak Aug 4, 11

 
Ousted from FS for new govt's spoils system-Mazzoncini

Ousted from FS for new govt's spoils system-Mazzoncini

 
Italy must not be 'Far West' - Mattarella

Italy must not be 'Far West' - Mattarella

 
Consumer, business confidence stable - ISTAT

Consumer, business confidence stable - ISTAT

 
FCA stock recovers ground

FCA stock recovers ground

 

GDM.TV

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

 
Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

 
Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, donna prigioniera del fuoco in casa. le grida di aiuto

Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi

Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 

PHOTONEWS

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

 
Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

1commento

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 

Digital Edition

26.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU