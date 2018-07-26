Holiday traffic to peak Aug 4, 11

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
26 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 26 - The interior ministry's Viabilità Italia unit said Thursday that Saturday August 4 and August 11 are set to 'black mark' days for traffic on Italy's highways, with roads packed with holidaymakers setting off for trips. It said that it expected the last two Sundays of August and the first weekend of September to be the peak weekends for people returning from holiday destinations.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club
Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»
Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia
Ilva, Di Maio: Mittal lunedì potrebbe
presentare il suo piano. Il pastrocchio
l'ha fatto la parte pubblica