Trump pays tribute to Marchionne, compares to Ford

Rome, July 26 - United States President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Sergio Marchionne after the death of the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). "Sergio Marchionne, who passed away today, was one of the most brilliant & successful car executives since the days of the legendary Henry Ford," Trump said via Twitter. "It was a great honor for me to get to know Sergio as POTUS, he loved the car industry, and fought hard for it. He will be truly missed!"