Trump pays tribute to Marchionne, compares to Ford

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
26 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 26 - United States President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Sergio Marchionne after the death of the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). "Sergio Marchionne, who passed away today, was one of the most brilliant & successful car executives since the days of the legendary Henry Ford," Trump said via Twitter. "It was a great honor for me to get to know Sergio as POTUS, he loved the car industry, and fought hard for it. He will be truly missed!"
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club
Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re»
dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
Ilva, Di Maio: Mittal ha migliorato
il piano. Ma gara sempre in bilico
E Tar boccia ricorso della Regione
Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia
Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»