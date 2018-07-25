Soccer: Leonardo to be head of Milan sporting area

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Milan
25 Luglio 2018
Milan, July 25 - AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni said Wednesday former Brazil and Milan midfielder Leonardo would be the new head of the seven-time European champions' sporting area. He will also lead transfer dealings, Scaroni said. Leonardo was previously a Milan manager and coach. He will be presented to the press at 16:30 Thursday, Scaroni said. The new executive will have all the support he needs to strengthen the team while meeting financial fair play rules, Scaroni said.
