ArcelorMittal's ILVA proposal must improve more - Di Maio

Rome, July 25 - Labor and industry minister Luigi di Maio said Wednesday that the ArcelorMittal counter-proposal for the ILVA steel plant in Taranto showed "progress from an environmental point of view but concerning jobs it is still not satisfactory and must be improved". Di Maio had spoken at the Italian House of Representatives on the situation a week before. Di Maio had at that time said the Italo-Indian consortium's previous plan for an environmental clean-up at the highly polluting steel plant was "not satisfactory" and that "we need guarantees from the company that will ensure an environmental improvement" as well as guarantees concerning employment. He added on Wednesday that checks were being conducted into the regularity of the awarding of the contract for the plant since "these are procedures that move forward at the same time, since we must be prepared for any possibility." ArcelorMittal issued a statement saying that it had taken part in the bidding process in good faith and that it was confident that it would be able to complete the transaction and implement its industrial, social and environmental plans. It added that it aimed to restore Ilva to the top of the European steel industry.