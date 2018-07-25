Designer Benusiglio wasn't strangled - experts

Milan, July 25 - Designer Carlotta Benusiglio was not strangled but may have taken her own life on May 31 2016 when she was found hanging by her scarf from a tree in Milan, medical examiners said Wednesday. They said that, "in all probability" 37-year-old Benusiglio died from hanging. There were no "lesions" on the body that could indicate "possible strangulation, partial or total, with the body being hanged afterwards". The experts spoke of "the suicidal nature of the event". Benusiglio's partner is under investigation for murder.