Soccer: Mancini says Pirlo may come aboard

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
25 Luglio 2018
Catanzaro, July 25 - Italy great Andrea Pirlo may come aboard the Azzurri set-up as part of the coaching staff, manager Roberto Mancini said Wednesday. "There's a chance of inserting Andrea Pirlo into my staff," said Mancini. "I think it could be a good solution." He added: "Andrea is a world champion. He represents a lot for the national team and he has great experience. He can still give a lot to Italy".
