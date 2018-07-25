Soccer: Mancini says Pirlo may come aboard

Catanzaro, July 25 - Italy great Andrea Pirlo may come aboard the Azzurri set-up as part of the coaching staff, manager Roberto Mancini said Wednesday. "There's a chance of inserting Andrea Pirlo into my staff," said Mancini. "I think it could be a good solution." He added: "Andrea is a world champion. He represents a lot for the national team and he has great experience. He can still give a lot to Italy".