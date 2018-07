Guadagnino, Martone, Minervini in Venice competition

Rome, July 25 - 'Suspiria' by Luca Guadagnino, 'Capri - Revolution' by Mario Martone and 'What You Gonna Do When The World's On Fire' by Roberto Minervini are the three Italian films in competition at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 29 to September 8, organisers said Wednesday. A film by Alessio Cremonini on the Stefano Cucchi police brutality death case, 'Sulla mia pelle', will open the Orizzonti section of the fest. The first part of TV series My Brilliant Friend, adapted from the first book in Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Quartet, will be shown out of competition, directed by Saverio Costante. Director Paolo Genovese will be on the jury chaired by Guillermo del Toro.