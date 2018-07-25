No vaccine-autism link - top court

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
25 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 25 - Italy's top court said Wednesday there was no link between vaccines and autism. The Cassation Court reiterated that there was no correlation between vaccines and autism. It turned down the plea of a man who wanted damage saying the Cinquerix vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and HIB had caused his son to "fall ill with autism" in 2001. Italy has a strong 'No-vax' vaccine skepticism movement, sometimes fanned in the past by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
