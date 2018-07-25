Italy doesn't recognise Crimea annexation - Moavero

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome, July 25 - Italy does not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Wednesday. Moavero was answering a question from leftwing MP Laura Boldrini on Interior Minister and rightwing League leader Matteo Salvini's recent defence of the legitimacy of the controversial referendum on the annexation. "The government respects the rules of international law," said Moavero of the annexation which, along with intervention in eastern Ukraine, is behind Western sanctions on Moscow.
