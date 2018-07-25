Toninelli sacks FS board

Rome, July 25 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Wednesday sacked the board of rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS). "I've just signed the board's dismissal in order to close with the past," said Toninelli, a leading member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The minister also halted a planned merger between FS and motorway company ANAS. He said "there is no reason for them being together".