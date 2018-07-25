Flat tax to be launched with next budget - Tria

Mercoledì 25 Luglio 2018 | 17:06

Mega rimborsi e ombre nei rapporticon i tifosi. La Procura: via Giancasprocoi tifosi: la Procurrapporti
25.07.2018

Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
23.07.2018

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore e dell’addetto contabilità azienda agricola
24.07.2018

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
23.07.2018

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln

Muore in assalto a bancomati due poliziotti sono indagati
23.07.2018

Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Salvate Villa Romatizza
22.07.2018

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato
25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

Dopo la forte pioggia a Barichiusa alla balneazionela spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro
26.07.2017

Dopo la forte pioggia a Bari
chiusa alla balneazione
la spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro

Rome

Flat tax to be launched with next budget - Tria

Up to 50 bn to be recouped with 'fiscal peace' amnesty

Flat tax to be launched with next budget - Tria

Rome, July 25 - The government's 'flat tax' - ain reality a dual tax with rates of 15% and 20% - will be launched with the next budget, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said at question time Wednesday. Tria added that the government's 'fiscal peace' move will recoup up to 50 billion euros. He said the fiscal peace tax amnesty would be "to help those most in difficulty". Tria added "there are no priorities", saying government action was "comprehensive".

