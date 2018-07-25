Flat tax to be launched with next budget - Tria

Rome, July 25 - The government's 'flat tax' - ain reality a dual tax with rates of 15% and 20% - will be launched with the next budget, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said at question time Wednesday. Tria added that the government's 'fiscal peace' move will recoup up to 50 billion euros. He said the fiscal peace tax amnesty would be "to help those most in difficulty". Tria added "there are no priorities", saying government action was "comprehensive".