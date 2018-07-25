Italian radar finds underground lake on Mars

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
25 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 25 - Italian radar Marsis, on the Mars Express probe, has discovered a large saltwater lake a kilometre and a half below the ice of the Red Planet's South Pole, according to a new article in Science journal. The discovery was presented by the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the National Astrophysics Institute (INAF), the universities of Roma Tre, La Sapienza and Gabriele d'Annunzio (Pescara), and the National Research Council (CNR).
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd
Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club
Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati