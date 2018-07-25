Italian radar finds underground lake on Mars

Rome, July 25 - Italian radar Marsis, on the Mars Express probe, has discovered a large saltwater lake a kilometre and a half below the ice of the Red Planet's South Pole, according to a new article in Science journal. The discovery was presented by the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the National Astrophysics Institute (INAF), the universities of Roma Tre, La Sapienza and Gabriele d'Annunzio (Pescara), and the National Research Council (CNR).