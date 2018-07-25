Russian dissident ex-Senator nabbed at Cortina

Turin, July 25 - Italian police on Monday arrested former Russian Senator Dmitry Krivitskiy in the chic Dolomites resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, sources said Wednesday. He is wanted for corruption in Russia, the sources said. Krivitskiy will appear before the prosecutor-general in Venice Thursday for a hearing where he will be assisted by Turin lawyer Mauro Anetrini, the sources said.