Russian dissident ex-Senator nabbed at Cortina

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Turin
25 Luglio 2018
Turin, July 25 - Italian police on Monday arrested former Russian Senator Dmitry Krivitskiy in the chic Dolomites resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, sources said Wednesday. He is wanted for corruption in Russia, the sources said. Krivitskiy will appear before the prosecutor-general in Venice Thursday for a hearing where he will be assisted by Turin lawyer Mauro Anetrini, the sources said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro. La contabile: così gestiva il club
Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd
Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati