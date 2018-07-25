Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

Mercoledì 25 Luglio 2018 | 14:56

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
23.07.2018

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore e dell’addetto contabilità azienda agricola
24.07.2018

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
23.07.2018

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln

Mega rimborsi e ombre nei rapporticon i tifosi. La Procura: via Giancasprocoi tifosi: la Procurrapporti
25.07.2018

Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro
La contabile: così gestiva il club

Muore in assalto a bancomati due poliziotti sono indagati
23.07.2018

Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Salvate Villa Romatizza
22.07.2018

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Dopo la forte pioggia a Barichiusa alla balneazionela spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro
26.07.2017

Dopo la forte pioggia a Bari
chiusa alla balneazione
la spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato
25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

Rome

Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

Mattarella hails vision, Salvini says cd have done a lot more

Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

Rome, July 25 - Italy on Wednesday mourned Sergio Marchionne with the late FCA chief remembered as a tough, charismatic and visionary leader who saved Fiat and went on to forge a daring merger with Chrysler. John Elkann, the president of the Agnelli-Elkann family holding company Exor, announced that the former FCA CEO had died at the age of 66. "Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," said Elkann. "I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion. "My family and I will be forever grateful for what he has done. "Our thoughts are with Manuela, and his sons Alessio and Tyler. President Sergio Mattarella said: "His vision always tried to look beyond the horizon and imagine how innovation and quality might give greater force in the future course. "Marchionne paid witness with his leadership to all this, showing the world the abilities and creativity of the manufacturing realities of our country". The head of State said "Marchionne wrote an important page in the history of Italian industry. "In his responsibility as leader of Fiat he traversed years of very deep and radical transformations of markets, systems of production, financial strategies, and union relations. "He ensured continuity and relaunch as far as building a new aggregation, to give life to a new and bigger reality to sustain competition. "Marchionne never gave up fighting for his strategies, facing difficulties and conflicts, in order to overcome misunderstandings". Premier Giuseppe Conte praised his abilities and said "I express my condolences and those of all the government for the passing of Sergio Marchionne. "My most heartfelt condolences to the family and all his loved ones". Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said "honour to a man who did a lot and could have still done a lot more. "A thought for the family of Sergio Marchionne and best wishes to those who will have the honour and the duty of taking his place", Salvini said, referring to new CEO Mike Manley, the former Jeep chief. Former centre-left premier Romano Prodi said "the news of the passing of Sergio Marchionne grieves me. "His death deprives us of an interlocutor of great technical ability and refined political intelligence. I recall the immediate empathy that his lectures aroused in the students of Brown University and the attention he captured with his direct and involving approach. "This was combined in him with rigour, a great spirit of will and an extraordinary capacity for work with which he faced the challenge, not an easy one, of car manufacturing". Former centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni said "thanks for the work, the hard work, the results. And for Italian pride carried to the world". Gentiloni's centre-left predecessor Matteo Renzi said "I feel disgust at those (leftists and radicals) who still today have insulted on social networks a man who was dying. "An affectionate hug for the family of Sergio Marchionne. May the earth be light upon him". Former centre-right premier Silvio Berlusconi said he would have liked to see Marchionne lead Italy for his centre-right bloc. "With Sergio Marchionne Italy loses not only the most brilliant of its managers but one of the symbolic figures of our country," said the Forza Italia leader. "He represented the best Italy: the hard-working and concrete, serious and prepared, gifted with a vision and able to look to the future. "...I said once, without telling him beforehand, that I would have liked to see him lead our country. I still think that," Berlusconi said. The Wall Street Journal said Marchionne was a "star of the auto industry and his death ends an era for Detroit where he was one of the untouchable CEOs". Opening its side with news of the FCA ex-chief's death, the WSJ said "he challenged the orthodoxy of the car industry, and he was ahead of his rivals in some of the most important trends of the car industry". The business daily quoted Evercore ISI as calling him "one of the most successful and formidable CEOs of the auto industry". Flags flew at half mast at FCA's Lingotto HQ in Turin while all FCA plants including Melfi and Pomigliano d'Arco observed a 10-minute silence for Marchionne's passing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Popstar LP at 'Notte della Taranta' closing concert

Popstar LP at 'Notte della Taranta' closing concert

 
Marchionne, the global manager who saved Fiat, Chrysler

Marchionne, the global manager who saved Fiat, Chrysler

 
Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

 
Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

 
FCA revises 2018 targets down, says Q2 profit down 35%

FCA revises 2018 targets down, says Q2 profit down 35%

 
FCA confirms 2018 adjusted net profit of 5 bn

FCA confirms 2018 adjusted net profit of 5 bn

 
Sergio Marchionne is dead

Sergio Marchionne is dead

 
Sergio Marchionne is dead

Sergio Marchionne is dead

 

GDM.TV

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

 
Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

 
Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, donna prigioniera del fuoco in casa. le grida di aiuto

Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi

Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 

PHOTONEWS

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

 
Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

1commento

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 

Digital Edition

25.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU