Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

Mercoledì 25 Luglio 2018 | 15:01

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
23.07.2018

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore e dell’addetto contabilità azienda agricola
24.07.2018

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
23.07.2018

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln

Mega rimborsi e ombre nei rapporticon i tifosi. La Procura: via Giancasprocoi tifosi: la Procurrapporti
25.07.2018

Bari calcio, i pm: via Giancaspro
La contabile: così gestiva il club

Muore in assalto a bancomati due poliziotti sono indagati
23.07.2018

Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Salvate Villa Romatizza
22.07.2018

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Dopo la forte pioggia a Barichiusa alla balneazionela spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro
26.07.2017

Dopo la forte pioggia a Bari
chiusa alla balneazione
la spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato
25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

Rome

Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

Prosecutors requested demotion for alleged finance offences

Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

Rome, July 25 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Wednesday that its national sporting tribunal has decided not to proceed with a case against Chievo over alleged financial irregularities due to a technicality. FIGC prosecutors had requested that Chievo be docked 15 points for last season, which would have seen the Verona side demoted from Serie A. The tribunal sent the case back to the prosecutors, who must now decide whether to drop it altogether or present a new petition. A lawyer representing relegated Crotone, who were set to take Chievo's place if they were docked the 15 points, said a new trial should be launched as soon as possible.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Popstar LP at 'Notte della Taranta' closing concert

Popstar LP at 'Notte della Taranta' closing concert

 
Marchionne, the global manager who saved Fiat, Chrysler

Marchionne, the global manager who saved Fiat, Chrysler

 
Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

Italy mourns late FCA chief Marchionne

 
Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

 
FCA revises 2018 targets down, says Q2 profit down 35%

FCA revises 2018 targets down, says Q2 profit down 35%

 
FCA confirms 2018 adjusted net profit of 5 bn

FCA confirms 2018 adjusted net profit of 5 bn

 
Sergio Marchionne is dead

Sergio Marchionne is dead

 
Sergio Marchionne is dead

Sergio Marchionne is dead

 

GDM.TV

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

 
Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

 
Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, donna prigioniera del fuoco in casa. le grida di aiuto

Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi

Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 

PHOTONEWS

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

 
Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

1commento

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 

Digital Edition

25.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU