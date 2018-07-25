Soccer: Case against Chievo dropped over technicality

Rome, July 25 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Wednesday that its national sporting tribunal has decided not to proceed with a case against Chievo over alleged financial irregularities due to a technicality. FIGC prosecutors had requested that Chievo be docked 15 points for last season, which would have seen the Verona side demoted from Serie A. The tribunal sent the case back to the prosecutors, who must now decide whether to drop it altogether or present a new petition. A lawyer representing relegated Crotone, who were set to take Chievo's place if they were docked the 15 points, said a new trial should be launched as soon as possible.