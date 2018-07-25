Turin, July 25 - Sergio Marchionne is dead, sources close to the former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) CEO said on Wednesday. The 66-year-old took over Fiat in 2004 when the Italian auto group looked in danger of going to the wall and turned its fortunes around in spectacular fashion. Marchionne strung together a series of successes during his 14-year reign, not least the coup in persuading Barack Obama to back the seemingly improbable merger with ailing US carmaker Chrysler at the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis. Marchionne went into a Zurich hospital last week for a seemingly routine shoulder operation.