Mattarella approves quake decree, writes to Conte

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
25 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 25 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has approved a decree for measures for areas hit by recent earthquakes and, at the same time, he also wrote a letter to Premier Giuseppe Conte highlighting some critical issues, the head of State's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd
Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati
Bari calcio, ecco le 4 cordate di imprenditori pronte a rifondare il club