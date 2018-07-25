Woman beaten to death on Costa Smeralda

Mercoledì 25 Luglio 2018 | 12:58

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
23.07.2018

Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore e dell’addetto contabilità azienda agricola
24.07.2018

Caporalato, arrestati amministratore
e addetto contabilità azienda agricola Vd

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
23.07.2018

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln

Muore in assalto a bancomati due poliziotti sono indagati
23.07.2018

Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati

Bari, più cordate al lavoro per nuova società
24.07.2018

Bari calcio, ecco le 4 cordate di imprenditori pronte a rifondare il club

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Salvate Villa Romatizza
22.07.2018

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Dopo la forte pioggia a Barichiusa alla balneazionela spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro
26.07.2017

Dopo la forte pioggia a Bari
chiusa alla balneazione
la spiaggia di Pane e pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Arzachena

Woman beaten to death on Costa Smeralda

Two Moroccans held over murder of 34-year-old compatriot

Woman beaten to death on Costa Smeralda

Arzachena, July 25 - Two Moroccan men have been detained after a 34-year-old woman died in hospital in Olbia on Tuesday following a brutal beating in Baia Sardinia, in Sardinia's beautiful Costa Smeralda area, sources said Wednesday. Jalal Hassissou, 40, and Soufyane El Khedar, 36, have been held over the homicide of Zeneb Badid, who was also Moroccan. All three were residents of northern Sardinia. Investigators believe the woman was punched and kicked and had her head smashed against a toilet and a bathroom sink. The men took the woman to an out-of-hours duty doctor, saying the injuries were caused by a fall, the sources said. It is suspected that the attack was sparked by Hassissou's jealousy at alleged approaches on the woman by another man.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Sergio Marchionne is dead

Sergio Marchionne is dead

 
Sergio Marchionne is dead

Sergio Marchionne is dead

 
Mattarella approves quake decree, writes to Conte

Mattarella approves quake decree, writes to Conte

 
Woman beaten to death on Costa Smeralda

Woman beaten to death on Costa Smeralda

 
FCA opens 0.2% down

FCA opens 0.2% down

 
Legionella claims third victim in Milan area

Legionella claims third victim in Milan area

 
Prayer is never in vain tweets pope

Prayer is never in vain tweets pope

 
Girl, 17, cited for writing love poem on Rome bridge

Girl, 17, cited for writing love poem on Rome bridge

 

GDM.TV

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

 
Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

 
Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, donna prigioniera del fuoco in casa. le grida di aiuto

Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi

Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 

PHOTONEWS

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

 
Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

1commento

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 

Digital Edition

25.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU