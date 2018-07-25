FCA opens 0.2% down

Milan, July 25 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's (FCA) share price was down 0.21% at 16.52 euros at the opening of trading on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday. The stock bounced back 2.39% on Tuesday after suffering major losses on Monday following Sergio Marchionne's illness-enforced exit at the weekend. New CEO Mike Manley is set to answer investors' questions later on Wednesday as the Italian-American carmaker presents its second-quarter results.