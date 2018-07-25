Legionella claims third victim in Milan area

Milan, July 25 - A legionella alarm in the area of Bresso, near Milan, continued on Wednesday with the news of a third victim, an 84-year-old woman who died due to complications linked to the bacteria. The woman died at Cinisello Balsamo's Bassini's hospital, where two others who had contracted the bacteria also passed away between Monday and Tuesday, a man and woman, both aged 94. Legionella is a group bacteria that causes a pneumonia-type illness called Legionnaires' disease and a flu-like illness called Pontiac fever.