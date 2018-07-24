Search for missing girl continues - prefect

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Brescia
24 Luglio 2018
Brescia, July 24 - The search for a 12-year-old autistic girl who went missing in woodland near Brescia last Thursday is continuing, Brescia Prefect Annunziato Vardè said Tuesday. Sniffer dogs from the Netherlands have been brought in to help in the search. The mayor said the search will continue until Saturday. After that, only specialists will stay on the ground in the area, Vardé said. Italo-Pakistani girl Iuschra Gazi apparently wandered off when she was on a trip with a group of disabled children.
