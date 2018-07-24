British tourist raped twice, also by rescuer

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Naples
24 Luglio 2018
Naples, July 24 - An 18-year-old British tourist says she was raped twice in Naples in March: once by two young men in a car owned by one of them, and then by a supposed rescuer who offered to take her back to her hotel after the first rape, a Naples court heard Tuesday. The questioning of the woman took place at the courtroom on Tuesday. She told judges that the two rapes took place on the same evening.
