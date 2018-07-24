No to Libya vote before reconciliation - Trenta-Serraj

Rome, July 24 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta told Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj Tuesday that there should not be fresh elections in the country before reconciliation among various warring parties. "I believe the process of reconciliation in Libya must be inclusive" and so "speaking of fresh elections before completing this process is a mistake," she said. "Afterwards we would find ourselves with the same problems, we as Italy and you as Libya. And we must make this understood to other countries too".