Man nabbed for abusing partner's 2 daughters

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Naples
24 Luglio 2018
Naples, July 24 - A 55-year-old man was arrested near Caserta Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing his partner's two daughters, who were seven and eight at the time of the alleged abuse. The parents of the two girls filed a complaint to the police. The sisters, now in their teens, said that the alleged abuse took place a few years ago when they were left alone ion the house with the man. The man is also accused of verbal and physical violence towards the mother.
