Dignity decree 'antithetical' to govt contract - Bocci

Gianvito Giannelli e Marcello Danisi
22.07.2018

Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita

23.07.2018

23.07.2018

19.07.2018

23.07.2018

22.07.2018

22.07.2018

22.07.2018

Alcol, a Gallipoli ritirate 10 patenti

22.07.2018

21.07.2018

23.07.2018

21.07.2018

21.07.2018

15.06.2018

07.06.2016

Rome

Wd be bice to see what League thinks of it

Rome, July 24 - Vincenzo Boccia, head of industrial employers' group Confindustria, on Tuesday said the government's so-called 'dignity decree' against precarious work was "antithetical" to the government contract drawn up between the two partners, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party. "Without any polemic, I mist say the dignity decree is antithetical to the government contract, which hinges on two elements, the basic income and the flat tax," he said. "Instead, it hikes the costs of steady contracts and the costs of dismissals", said Boccia. "It would be nice to know what League members think of it in terms of the flat tax, because citizens know how to tot up the algebraic sum of their taxes". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, the industry and labour minister, is the architect of the decree. While denying it will produce 8,000 job losses a year as claimed by pensions agency INPS, he has acknowledged some criticism and says the government will insert incentives for firms to hire people on long-term stable contracts as the decree goes through parliament.

