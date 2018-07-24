Public Alitalia Ok but without State aid - Vestager

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
24 Luglio 2018
Brussels, July 24 - An Alitalia controlled by the Italian State would be OK if no State aid were involved in the deal, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday. The government recently said the troubled former national airline would once more become a flag carrier with 51% Italian ownership. Vestager said "the identity of the owner does not matter, but it is important that (the State) should act as market actor so that there is no State aid".
