Martedì 24 Luglio 2018 | 14:04

Gianvito Giannelli e Marcello Danisi
22.07.2018

Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita

23.07.2018

23.07.2018

19.07.2018

23.07.2018

22.07.2018

22.07.2018

22.07.2018

Alcol, a Gallipoli ritirate 10 patenti

22.07.2018

21.07.2018

23.07.2018

21.07.2018

21.07.2018

15.06.2018

07.06.2016

Brussels

Public Alitalia Ok but without State aid - Vestager

'ID of owner doesn't matter but must be market actor'

Brussels, July 24 - An Alitalia controlled by the Italian State would be OK if no State aid were involved in the deal, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday. The government recently said the troubled former national airline would once more become a flag carrier with 51% Italian ownership. Vestager said "the identity of the owner does not matter, but it is important that (the State) should act as market actor so that there is no State aid".

24.07.2018

