Agri-food exports hit record in 2017

Rome, July 24 - Italy's agri-food exports hit a new record of 41 billion euros as of the end of 2017, a new report said Tuesday. The sector now accounts for 8% of the EU export market of almost 525 billion euros, said the report from ISMEA, presented in Rome Tuesday. ISMEA said Italian exports had risen 23% in the last five years, compared to an EU-wide rise of 16%, while their share of the world market rose from 2.9% to 3.1% between 2013 and 2017.