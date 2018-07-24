Sky of fire say Italians in Athens

Rome, July 23 - Michele D'Ambrosio, former mayor of Santeramo near Bari, on Tuesday said from an Athens hotel room Tuesday that the sky above the Greek capital was "the colour of fire" on Monday. "We are safe in a hotel in Athens. Yesterday's flight was cancelled and they took us to the hotel," he said on the phone from Athens, where dozens of people have died in fires in the last few hours. "We should be leaving today. The sky of Athens yesterday was a yellow colour, it seemed like a sand storm, it was the colour of fire".