Casaleggio sparks row with 'useless parliament' remark

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
24 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 24 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement guru Davide Casaleggio has sparked a row by saying parliament will soon be useless and will be replaced by direct democracy such as what the M5S practices on its online platform Rousseau. But even M5S head Luigi Di Maio, the labour and industry minister, who said "it is up to us to prove this prophecy wrong". Meanwhile M5S MP Mura caused a row by saying he could do his parliamentary activity from his boat after clocking up 96% of absences from Montecitorio. Di Maio said Tuesday Mura "should already have resigned" because of his stance.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Sangue sulle strade: due morti in due distinti incidenti in Puglia