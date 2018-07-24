Casaleggio sparks row with 'useless parliament' remark

Rome, July 24 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement guru Davide Casaleggio has sparked a row by saying parliament will soon be useless and will be replaced by direct democracy such as what the M5S practices on its online platform Rousseau. But even M5S head Luigi Di Maio, the labour and industry minister, who said "it is up to us to prove this prophecy wrong". Meanwhile M5S MP Mura caused a row by saying he could do his parliamentary activity from his boat after clocking up 96% of absences from Montecitorio. Di Maio said Tuesday Mura "should already have resigned" because of his stance.