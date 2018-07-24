Migrant caught for Reggio Emilia rape - Salvini

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
24 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 24 - A Ukrainian asylum seeker has been arrested for the rape of a young woman in Reggio Emilia on Sunday, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "Girl raped Sunday in Reggio Emilia, 26-year-old Ukrainian ASYLUM SEEKER arrested," the minister said on Facebook, sending his compliments to the police. "Fo the left our line (on migrants) is supposedly 'too harsh'. Wrong., we will toughen too weak laws: clandestine migrant criminals OUT of Italy, OUT all forms of protection for those who commit these disgusting crimes!"
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Sangue sulle strade: due morti in due distinti incidenti in Puglia