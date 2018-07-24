ECHR suspends clearing of Roma camp in Rome

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
24 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 24 - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday suspended the clearing of a Roma camp in Rome. The Camping River camp is being closed down. The ECHR suspended the closure until Friday July 27, asking institutions to indicate alternative lodging solutions for the residents. Rome city council said it was already producing all the documentation "in which the numerous and reiterated accommodation offers are certified, of housing and working inclusion, made to all the residents."
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
Bari calcio, chiesta riammissione in B
Muore in assalto a bancomat
i due poliziotti sono indagati
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Sangue sulle strade: due morti in due distinti incidenti in Puglia