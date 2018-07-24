FCA opens 1.18% up on Milan bourse

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Milan, July 24 - FCA opened up 1.18% on the Milan bourse Tuesday having shed 1.5% after Sergio Marchionne's exit Monday. Ferrari, which fell almost 5% on Monday, recouped 2% on opening. Exor, which suffered a loss of 3.25% on Monday, opened 1.57% up while CNH opened 1.5% up after shedding 1./% Monday. FCA's Group Executive Council (GEC) met for the second day under new CEO Mike Manley. Manley is also interim Europe head after Monday's resignation of Alfredo Altavilla who reportedly felt he had been passed over for the top job. Manley and the GEC are examining operational sectors to map out the strategic lines for each brand and each region the group is present in. FCA's second-quarter results will be released on Wednesday.
