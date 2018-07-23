FCA shares hit as Marchionne era ends, Altavilla quits

Lunedì 23 Luglio 2018 | 19:27

Gianvito Giannelli e Marcello Danisi
22.07.2018

Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita

I trulli di Alberobello tavolozza di mille colori
19.07.2018

I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello

Brindisi, assalto a bancomat:bandito ucciso dalla Polizia
21.07.2018

Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto

Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate40 prescrizione su 42: archiviareaccuse per commissari e tecnici
22.07.2018

Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici

Auto si ribalta nel Baresemuore il conducente
23.07.2018

Sangue sulle strade: due morti in due distinti incidenti in Puglia

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Melendugno, si schianta contro albero: muore 20enne
22.07.2018

Melendugno, si schianta contro albero: muore 20enne
Alcol, a Gallipoli ritirate 10 patenti

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma
21.07.2018

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte, distrutta un'azienda di detergenti
21.07.2018

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo viene trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta VIDEO

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando
21.07.2018

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Potenza, blitz nella notte: spuntaun ripetitore. «Non è autorizzato»
21.07.2018

Potenza, blitz nella notte: spunta un ripetitore. «Non è autorizzato»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

FCA shares hit as Marchionne era ends, Altavilla quits

Govt says group and workers safe,Di Maio slam leftwing criticism

FCA shares hit as Marchionne era ends, Altavilla quits

Rome, July 23 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares were hit by the end of the Marchionne era losing 4% on the Milan bourse after Sergio Marchionne, in critical condition in a Zurich hospital, was replaced by Jeep 'wizard' Mike Manley. Ferrari, now led by Louis Carey Camilleri, shed 5% while farm machinery unit CNH, now headed by Suzanne Heywood, lost 2.54%. Agnelli family holding company Exor was also weak, shedding 4.59%. New FCA CEO Manley's first task is to head the Group Executive Council (GEC) today and tomorrow, ahead of the publication of the group's quarterly results on Wednesday. FCA share losses were cut to 1.5% later, while Ferrari, CNH and Exor also saw their losses cut. Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday leftwing attacks on former FCA CEO Marchionne on his hospital bed were "deplorable". "Perhaps we didn't agree with Marchionne on almost anything but seeing a certain left which left him do what he wanted when he was powerful and attacks him now he is in a hospital bed, is really deplorable," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. As for the future of FCA, Di Maio said "we have to be concerned but at the same time I want to reassure people that Italy is a country that will invest in cars and above all in electric cars". Alfredo Altavilla, FCA's head of operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, on Monday resigned from the group. Altavilla was one of the managers in line to succeed Marchionne. He reportedly decided to resign after the car group chose Manley to replace the ailing CEO. FCA and related shares dipped again after news of Alatavilla's resignation. FCA shares dropped 3.05% in early New York trading, while Ferrari shares were 5% down. In Milan FCA closed 1.5% down while Ferrari was 4.8% down by the end of trading. The related stocks were around 2-3% down. CNH closed 1.7% down and Exor lost 3.25%. New CEO Manley has taken on the post of chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) after the resignation of Altavilla, FCA sources said Monday. FCA said in a statement that Altavilla was leaving "to pursue other professional interests". Altavilla will work with Manley until the end of August, it said, to lend his support during the transition from ex-CEO Sergio Marchionne. Global business development activities will be reorganised and put under Richard Palmer, Chief Financial Officer and head of Systems and Castings. Altavilla made his mark by negotiating a deal with General Motors soon after Marchionne took over in 2004. FCA and its workers have nothing to fear, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. "FCA will continue to be in good hands, there will be no problem either for the workers or for the future of the firm," said the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. "The workers have nothing to fear and the firm has nothing to fear," he said. "No one would have wanted such a traumatic and dramatic succession," he added, condemning "bourse speculation on illnesses". Sources in Detroit thanked "great Sergio" and voiced confidence in Manley. Dealers and trade unions said he would be a good leader. FCA President John Elkann said "Marchionne will not be back. We will be eternally grateful to him". Marchionne strung together a series of successes during his 14-year reign, not least the coup in persuading Barack Obama to back the seemingly improbable merger with ailing US carmaker Chrysler at the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis. Marchionne went into a Zurich hospital last week for a seemingly routine shoulder operation. His condition, due to post-op complications, is now said to be "irreversible".

'Safe roads' scheme to protect cyclists - Toninelli

 
FCA shares hit as Marchionne era ends, Altavilla quits

 
Arcelor Mittal putting together new ILVA plan - Di Maio (4)

 
Molinari makes history with British Open win

 
Man slapped with DUI for 'driving horse drunk'

 
Dolores Redondo wins Bancarella Book Prize

 
Dolomites turnstiles set up

 
Bad weather hits centre and south

 

Canosa, uomo viene trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta VIDEO

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 
Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

 
Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord FOTO

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 
Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

 

