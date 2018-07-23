'Safe roads' scheme to protect cyclists - Toninelli

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Canosa, uomo viene trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta VIDEO
Rome
23 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 23 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Monday announced a "safe roads" scheme to protect cyclists at increasing risk of accident and injury. "Since accidents on urban streets impact the total enormously, we're speaking of more than 130,000 case out of a total of a little less than 175,000, the government and this ministry have drafted a series of measures which will strongly reduce accidents and injury," he said. Toninelli, who is also infrastructure minister, said that "scant road safety costs us 20 billion euros. "It is a social plague," he said. Toninelli also reiterated that a merger between motorway company ANAS and rail company FS was "certainly wrong".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto
Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici
Sangue sulle strade: due morti in due distinti incidenti in Puglia