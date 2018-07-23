Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

Lunedì 23 Luglio 2018 | 19:27

Gianvito Giannelli e Marcello Danisi
22.07.2018

Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita

I trulli di Alberobello tavolozza di mille colori
19.07.2018

I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello

Brindisi, assalto a bancomat:bandito ucciso dalla Polizia
21.07.2018

Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto

Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate40 prescrizione su 42: archiviareaccuse per commissari e tecnici
22.07.2018

Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici

Auto si ribalta nel Baresemuore il conducente
23.07.2018

Sangue sulle strade: due morti in due distinti incidenti in Puglia

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Melendugno, si schianta contro albero: muore 20enne
22.07.2018

Melendugno, si schianta contro albero: muore 20enne
Alcol, a Gallipoli ritirate 10 patenti

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma
21.07.2018

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte, distrutta un'azienda di detergenti
21.07.2018

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo viene trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta VIDEO

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando
21.07.2018

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Potenza, blitz nella notte: spuntaun ripetitore. «Non è autorizzato»
21.07.2018

Potenza, blitz nella notte: spunta un ripetitore. «Non è autorizzato»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Berlin

Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

'Fudge of citizenship and words'

Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

Berlin, July 23 - Austrian future plan to give ethnic Austrians in Italy's South Tyrol region a double passport is a "curious act", Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Monday. "Before being a hostile act it is a frankly curious act, the suitability of which we are wondering about," he said. Moavero said "granting citizenship of a State to the citizens of another State with which they already share European citizenship seems to us a big fudge of citizenship and words". He was spwaking after talks in Berlin with his Herman counterpart, Heiko Maas.

'Safe roads' scheme to protect cyclists - Toninelli

'Safe roads' scheme to protect cyclists - Toninelli

 
FCA shares hit as Marchionne era ends, Altavilla quits

FCA shares hit as Marchionne era ends, Altavilla quits

 
Arcelor Mittal putting together new ILVA plan - Di Maio (4)

Arcelor Mittal putting together new ILVA plan - Di Maio (4)

 
Molinari makes history with British Open win

Molinari makes history with British Open win

 
Man slapped with DUI for 'driving horse drunk'

Man slapped with DUI for 'driving horse drunk'

 
Dolores Redondo wins Bancarella Book Prize

Dolores Redondo wins Bancarella Book Prize

 
Dolomites turnstiles set up

Dolomites turnstiles set up

 
Bad weather hits centre and south

Bad weather hits centre and south

 

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia

Canosa, uomo viene trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta VIDEO

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, donna prigioniera del fuoco in casa. le grida di aiuto

Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi

Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 
Maxi sequestro a Lecce

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

 
Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

1commento

 

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord FOTO

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 
Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte, distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

 

23.07.2018

