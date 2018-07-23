FCA shares hit after end of Marchionne era

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
23 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 23 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares were hit by the end of the Marchionne era losing 4% on the Milan bourse after Sergio Marchionne, in critical condition in a Zurich hospital, was replaced by Jeep wizard Mike Manley. Ferrari, now led by Louis Carey Camilleri, shed 5% while CNH, now headed by Suzanne Heywood, lost 2.54%. Agnelli family holding company Exor was also weak, shedding 4.59%. New FCA CEO Manley's first task is to head the Group Executive Council (GEC) today and tomorrow. FCA share losses were cut to 1.5% later.
