3 get up to 12 yrs in rape drug case

Gianvito Giannelli e Marcello Danisi
22.07.2018

Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita

19.07.2018

21.07.2018

22.07.2018

23.07.2018

22.07.2018

22.07.2018

22.07.2018

Alcol, a Gallipoli ritirate 10 patenti

21.07.2018

21.07.2018

21.07.2018

21.07.2018

21.07.2018

07.06.2016

21.07.2018

Bari calcio, Decaro alla festa dei tifosi a Pane e Pomodoro: 7 giorni per fare tutto Il video

Milan

Milan, July 23 - Two men were sentenced to 12 years in jail and a third to eight and a half years Monday for raping a 22-year-old woman after slipping a rape drug into her drink in April last year. The rape took place in the apartment of one of the three at Bellusco near Monza. The Milan court recognised the aggravating factor of using the drug. The men were arrested in December and January.

