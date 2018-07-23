Soccer: Parma docked 5 pts for next season in Serie A

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
23 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 23 - Parma have been docked five points for their Serie A campaign next year and striker Emanuele Calaiò has been banned for two years for texting opponents Spezia on the eve of the last match in Serie B, sources said Monday. The sentence was issued by the federal court of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC). The tribunal said that Calaiò's conduct amounted to "attempted sporting crime".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto
Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici
Sangue sulle strade: due morti
in due distinti incidenti in Puglia