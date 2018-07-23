Fewer road accidents but more deaths in 2017 - ISTAT (13)

Rome, July 23 - Italy saw fewer road accidents but more deaths in 2017, ISTAT said Monday. There were 174,933 accidents, a tad lower than 2016, the statistics agency said, but deaths were 2.9% (95 units) up after a fall last year. Pedestrian deaths were 5.3% up and motorcycle deaths 11.9% up while motorist deaths were 0.4% down. Cyclist deaths were 7.6% down and moped deaths 20.7% down, ISTAT said.