FCA shares hit after Marchionne's era ends

Gianvito Giannelli e Marcello Danisi
22.07.2018

Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita

I trulli di Alberobello tavolozza di mille colori
19.07.2018

I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello

Brindisi, assalto a bancomat:bandito ucciso dalla Polizia
21.07.2018

Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto

Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate40 prescrizione su 42: archiviareaccuse per commissari e tecnici
22.07.2018

Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici

Scandalo sanita in BasilicataPittella resta, giunta con poteri
22.07.2018

Scandalo sanita in Basilicata
Pittella resta, giunta con poteri

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari
22.07.2018

Auto, costruzioni, ristorazione, servizi: ecco chi sono gli interessati al Bari

Melendugno, si schianta contro albero: muore 20enne
22.07.2018

Melendugno, si schianta contro albero: muore 20enne
Alcol, a Gallipoli ritirate 10 patenti

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma
21.07.2018

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte, distrutta un'azienda di detergenti
21.07.2018

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando
21.07.2018

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Potenza, blitz nella notte: spuntaun ripetitore. «Non è autorizzato»
21.07.2018

Potenza, blitz nella notte: spunta un ripetitore. «Non è autorizzato»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

21.07.2018

Bari calcio, Decaro alla festa dei tifosi a Pane e Pomodoro: 7 giorni per fare tutto Il video

Rome

FCA shares hit after Marchionne's era ends

Manley to head GEC today and tomorrow

FCA shares hit after Marchionne's era ends

Rome, July 23 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares were hit by the end of the Marchionne era losing 4% on the Milan bourse after Sergio Marchionne, in critical condition in a Zurich hospital, was replaced by Jeep wizard Mike Manley. Ferrari, now led by Louis Carey Camilleri, shed 5% while CNH, now headed by Suzanne Heywood, lost 2.54%. Agnelli family holding company Exor was also weak, shedding 4.59%. New FCA CEO Manley's first task is to head the Group Executive Council (GEC) today and tomorrow. FCA share losses were cut to 1.5% later. Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday leftwing attacks on former FCA CEO Marchionne on his hospital bed were "deplorable". "Perhaps we didn't agree with Marchionne on almost anything but seeing a certain left which left him do what he wanted when he was powerful and attacks him now he is in a hospital bed, is really deplorable," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. As for the future of FCA, Di Maio said "we have to be concerned but at the same time I want to reassure people that Italy is a country that will invest in cars and above all in electric cars". Alfredo Altavilla, FCA's head of operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, on Monday resigned from the group. Altavilla was one of the managers in line to succeed Marchionne. He reportedly decided to resign after the car group chose Manley to replace the ailing CEO. FCA and its workers have nothing to fear, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. "FCA will continue to be in good hands, there will be no problem either for the workers or for the future of the firm," said the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. "The workers have nothing to fear and the firm has nothing to fear," he said. "No one would have wanted such a traumatic and dramatic succession," he added, condemning "bourse speculation on illnesses".

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 
Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

Faida garganica, omicidio in pieno giorno a San Ferdinando

 
Bari, donna prigioniera del fuoco in casa. le grida di aiuto

Bari, incendio e paura a Japigia. Le grida, il salvataggio e le testimonianze

 
Bari ai baresi

Bari ai baresi? I sogni e le voci dei biancorossi

 
Maxi sequestro a Lecce

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

 
Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

1commento

 
La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

 

Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord FOTO

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 
Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

Brindisi, l'assalto al Bancomat finito nel sangue

 
Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte, distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

Matera, inferno di fuoco nella notte distrutta un'azienda di detergenti

 

