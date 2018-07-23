1,200 migrants from Turkey in 2018 - Salvini

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
23 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 23 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that 1,200 migrants had landed in Italy from Turkey since the start of the year despite an EU deal with the country. "Since the start of the year 1,200 immigrants have arrived by sea from Turkey," said the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party. "To control immigration the EU is giving six billion euros to Turkey," he said. "Something's not right, is someone not doing what they should be doing?".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto
Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici
Scandalo sanita in Basilicata
Pittella resta, giunta con poteri