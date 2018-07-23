Man strangles wife, kills self

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Caserta
23 Luglio 2018
Caserta, July 23 - A man strangled his wife and then hanged himself from the ceiling of their home near Caserta on Monday. The homicide-suicide came after a row, police said. The couple's two children found the bodies of Antonio Topa, 51, and Immacolata Stabile, 48, when they came home from an evening out with friends. The incident took place at San Marcellino.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, ecco i 20 imprenditori baresi pronti a rifondare il Bari: valgono 500 mln Foto: tutti tifosi da una vita
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Brindisi, assalto al bancomat: bandito ucciso in sparatoria con Polizia Foto
Ilva, Procura Taranto: rispettate
40 prescrizioni su 42: archiviare
accuse per commissari e tecnici
Scandalo sanita in Basilicata
Pittella resta, giunta con poteri