Tour: Nibali out after hitting spectator

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Rome
20 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 20 - Former champion Vincenzo 'The Shark' Nibali has been knocked out of the Tour de France by a fall after hitting a spectator Thursday which caused him to break a vertebra on stage 12 to Alpe d'Huez. According to one report, his handlebar snagged in a camera string; according to others, he was nudged by a motor bike. "Sadly I'm coming home," said the 33-year-old Sicilian. "Thanks for your affection, au revoir", he told fans. "These things should not happen," said former two-time world champion Gianni Bugno, now head of the riders' union. Nibali's team Merida Bahrain said they hoped the Tour spends more on security next year.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri
Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»
Il Bari riparte dallo Stadio della Vittoria
Segui la diretta della Gazzetta