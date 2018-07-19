Can't look away on migrants - CEI (4)

Venerdì 20 Luglio 2018 | 19:28

Allarme alga tossica, il sindaco vieta la balneazione in alcune zone
19.07.2018

Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione 

I trulli di Alberobello tavolozza di mille colori
19.07.2018

I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello

Torre Panoramica
18.07.2018

Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri

Antonio Albanese
18.07.2018

Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»

Il Bari riparte dallo Stadio dell Vittoria: la diretta della Gazzetta
20.07.2018

Il Bari riparte dallo Stadio della Vittoria: rivedi la diretta

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»
19.07.2018

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre» FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt
19.07.2018

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Maxi sequestro a Lecce
18.07.2018

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

Rome

Can't look away on migrants - CEI (4)

Save humanity from barbarity

Can't look away on migrants - CEI (4)

Rome, July 19 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday said people cannot "look away" when faced with the migrant emergency. "With respect to what is happening we do not intend to look away nor to take on board contemptuous words and aggressive attitudes," the CEI said. The bishops also issued an appeal to "save humanity from barbarity" on the issue. All human life, starting from "that which is most exposed, humiliated and trampled on" must be safeguarded, the CEI said. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has been criticised for shutting ports to foreign NGOs, said "we will save as many lives as possible by letting as few people as possible depart". Asked if he would reopen the ports to NGOs, he said "No". photo: CEI chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti

20.07.2018

