Govt summit agrees on CDP, Treasury heads

Rome, July 20 - A government summit on Friday found agreement on a new head for the government bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and the post of Treasury director general sources said. The summit agreed to promote CDP financial director Fabrizio Palermo to CEO of the institute, sources said. He is a long-time top manager who has become an expert in corporate turnarounds and revamps. Head of the CDP finances for several years, he had a key role in shipbuilding group Fincantieri. Alessandro Rivera was named new director-general of the Treasury by the government summit on key appointments on Friday, government sources said. Rivera has been at the Treasury for 18 years and is an expert in finance. The summit on appointments had been scrubbed on Thursday, fuelling speculation about disagreements. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday he had "never" asked for the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria over reported differences on the government's economic policy. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after the reported differences of opinion over appointments Friday that "I'm extremely happy for what we've done in these 50 days, I never quarrelled with anyone". Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party, said he had heard from his government partner and fellow deputy premier, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio. "We've always worked well: certainly, choosing the best people sometimes takes more than a quarter of an hour or two days, but that is the method we will adopt for any appointment now or in the future". photo: Palermo, the new CDP chief