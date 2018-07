Stop rapists from doing it again says Salvini

Milan, July 10 - Rapists should be stopped from ever re-offending by chemical castration, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday. "A pig who rapes a woman or child should be accompanied in a process that prevents him from doing it for the remainder of his days," he said. Salvini said that chemical castration for rapists had been a proposal by his anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party "for years".